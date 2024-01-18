Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram, N Ramakrishna, N Bhuvaneswari and other honour the late actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his 27th death anniversary at NTR Ghat. Family members paid floral tributes on the banks of Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad. Despite the early hour, hundreds gathered to commemorate the legendary actor's enduring legacy on January 18. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Birth Anniversary: Jr NTR Struggles To Pay Respect to His Late Grandfather at NTR Ghat As He Gets Mobbed by Fans (Watch Video).

Nandamuri Balakrishna Paid Tribute at NTR Ghat In Hyderabad:

Jr NTR and Kalyanram Nandamuri Paid Tribute at NTR Ghat In Hyderabad:

