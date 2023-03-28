Music composer MM Keeravani in an interview with TOI revealed that he was "down with Covid-19" and had been advised “complete bedrest". The Oscar-winner cited 'travel and excitement' for RRR's "Naatu Naatu" as the reason for getting infected with the virus. "It was all very unreal. We would keep winning at every awards ceremony in the US," he said. Last night (March 27), MM was seen attending Ram Charan's birthday bash in Hyderabad, hinting his health is fine now. Ram Charan Birthday: 2022 Video of Actor Celebrating His Special Day With Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli Is Going Viral Again – Here's Why.

MM Keeravani Diagonsed with Coronavirus:

#Oscar winner #MMKeeravani is down with #COVID, reveals the travel and excitement have caught up with him - Exclusivehttps://t.co/vLSwgBpwUV — ETimes (@etimes) March 27, 2023

MM Keeravani at Ram Charan's Party:

