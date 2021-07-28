On the occasion of his birthday, Dulquer Salmaan shared an intriguing poster of his new film, titled, Othiram Kadakam. The poster has a trippy feel to it and we wonder what this film will be about. Soubin Shahir will be donning the director’s hat for the film which marks Salmaan's second collaboration with him.

Check Out The Post Below:

Totally channeling the birthday vibes in this!! Super excited to announce this brand new film, Othiram Kadakam. This will be my second movie with my machan Soubin donning the director’s hat and I am really looking forward to it.#soubinshahir #othiramkadakam @DQsWayfarerFilm pic.twitter.com/OhAyuIWvzt — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 28, 2021

