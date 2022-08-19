Makers of Arvind Swami, Kunchacko Boban’s Ottu trailer is out and the film's story will focus on two friends and their bond and also the story happens between Mangalore and Mumbai. Jackie Shroff has a cameo while the trailer is full of action and drama. The film is set to hit theatres on September 2. Natchathiram Nagargiradhu Trailer: Pa Ranjith’s New Film is About Love Struggling To Go Beyond Boundaries, Barriers and Conventions (Watch Video).

Ottu Trailer

