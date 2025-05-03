Actor Vijay Deverakonda has sparked controversy over his recent remarks at an event in Hyderabad, where he likened Pakistani terrorists to “tribals from 500 years ago.” Referring to the Pahalgam incident in Kashmir, Deverakonda stated terrorists lack “common sense” and need to be educated, adding, “Pakistanis are fed up with their own government.” His comments drew backlash, particularly from the Tribal Lawyers Association, whose president Kishanraj Chauhan filed a police complaint under the SC/ST Atrocities Act. The viral video has reignited debate online, even as Deverakonda gears up for his next film Kingdom. Meanwhile, the promo for the film’s first single Hridayam Lopala, sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Anumita Nadesan, was released to positive buzz. Our Hearts Bleed for Pahalgam: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Others From Sports Fraternity Condemn Terror Attack in Kashmir.

Vijay Deverakonda in Legal Trouble

Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda was on Thursday, May 1 booked for likening the Pahalgam attacks to tribal wars in the past. In a video circulating on social media, the actor said that the Pahalgam attack is a senseless move by Pakistan, "The attack by Pakistan is a senseless… pic.twitter.com/zliUIOPpGF — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 2, 2025

