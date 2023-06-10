Ram Charan and his pregnant wifey Upasana Kamineni Konidela were seen in attendance at Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement ceremony. The parents-to-be shared pics from the ceremony posing with the newly engaged couple and even congratulated him with heartfelt notes. RC wrote, “Varun & Lavanya , love you guys.” Upasana mentioned in her post, “Welcome to the Konidela family dearest Lavanya.” Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi Are Engaged! Check Out the Couple’s Engagement Rings (View Pics).

Parents-To-Be Ram Charan With #VarunLav

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

