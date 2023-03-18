The official trailer of Pathu Thala is finally out! Starring Silambarasan TR and Gautham Karthik in main roles, the first full-fledged glimpse into the Tamil flick looks bloody insane. Helmed by Obeli Krishna, the gangster movie revolves around the story of an underground cop who enters into the corrupt mafia world to eliminate baddies. Pathu Thala Teaser: Silambarasan TR Is a Dashing Don in This Gangster Drama Full of Power and Politics (Watch Video).

Watch Pathu Thala Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)