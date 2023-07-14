Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind are expecting second child. It was just a day ago when the Bigg Boss Malayalam fame couple announced that they are expecting baby number two. The popular Malayalam TV host and actress has now shared new photos on Instagram in which she’s flaunting her baby bump. Dressed up in a kasavu saree with matching blouse, Pearle’s husband Srinish and their daughter, baby Nila, are seen kissing her growing baby bump. The mom-to-be clearly can’t contain her happiness and these pics are proof. Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind, Bigg Boss Malayalam Fame Stars, Expecting Second Child.

Pearle Maaney Baby Bump Pics

