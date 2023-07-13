Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 13 (ANI): Star couple Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind are all set to become parents for the second time.

On Thursday, Paarle took to Instagram and wrote, "Le’ Nila: Ammede vayattilu Kunju Vava.. Daddyde vayattilu Dosa ..We are happy to share this beautiful News with you… we are expecting baby No.2.. Need all your blessings. #3monthspregnant."

Also Read | Jawan’s Shah Rukh Khan Roasts a Troll Who Asked Him if He Buys His Own Film’s Ticket During #AskSRK Session!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuoHk9dvvsB/?hl=en

She shared the good news by posting an adorable fam-jam picture.

Also Read | Industry 2 Song 'Sach Bata Mujhe': Shirley Setia Thoroughly Enjoyed Shooting Her Music Video in Tokyo (Watch Video).

In the image, Paarle and Srinish are seen smiling as they pose with their daughter Nila.

As soon as Paarle dropped the good news, netizens chimed in the comment section and congratulated the couple.

"Congrats to the wonderful trio," Gayathri R Suresh commented.

"Omgggg congratsss guysss," a social media user commented.

Pearle and Srinish fell in love during their stint in 'Bigg Boss Malayalam'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)