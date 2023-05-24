The release of the highly anticipated movie Ponniyin Selvan 2 had fans buzzing with excitement. One particular song, Veer Raja Veera, showcased the sizzling chemistry between Jayam Ravi and Sobhita Dhulipala, leaving fans enthralled. However, much to their disappointment, the track was unexpectedly deleted from the film. Netizens took to social media, expressing their confusion and seeking answers from acclaimed director Mani Ratnam about the decision. As speculation and curiosity filled the air, fans eagerly awaited an explanation, hoping to find closure to this musical mystery. Ponniyin Selvan 2 Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s PS2 Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Check Out Fans Reactions Here:

Mani saar, why did you omit that Sobhita-Jayam Ravi scene? It was so hot! I badly miss this kind of beauty in romantic moments in cinema these days. — Sajin Shrijith (@SajinShrijith) May 23, 2023

lmao i cant get over how Sobhita remained in character when the water struck but Jayam Ravi was like fuck that was a lot of water https://t.co/KaqVutGZsD — kirikiri (@pr1294) May 23, 2023

never forget what they took away from you. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Cf9PvTnSG5 — k/கண்ணன் (@kschameleon) May 23, 2023

Check Out The Song:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)