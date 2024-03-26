Renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike for the past 20 days. Sonam has regularly updated everyone regarding his health and the responses he has been receiving for his 'Climate Fast'. Amidst that, actor Prakash Raj, who is celebrating his 59th birthday today, March 26, has joined Sonam Wangchuk on his ongoing hunger strike. Sharing a video from the ongoing climate fast in Ladakh on his X (previously Twitter) handle, Prakash Raj wrote, "It's my birthday today .. and I’m celebrating by showing solidarity with ⁦@Wangchuk66 and the people of Ladakh who are fighting for us .. our country .. our environment and our future. let’s stand by them #justasking" Sonam Wangchuk Urges People To Spread Word About ClimateFast in Ladakh, Says 'Mainstream Indian Media Cares More About Seema Haider' (Watch Video).

Check Out Prakash Raj’s X Post Here:

Its my birthday today .. and i’m celebrating by showing solidarity with ⁦@Wangchuk66⁩ and the people of ladakh who are fighting for us .. our country .. our environment and our future . 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿let’s stand by them #justasking pic.twitter.com/kUUdRakYrD — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 26, 2024

