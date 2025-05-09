Controversial Malayalam movie star Dileep returns to the big screen with Prince and Family, which is directed by debutante Binto Stephen and is scripted by Sharis Mohammed (of Jana Gana Mana and Malayali from India fame). Prince and Family is Dileep's 150th film, and its box office success is crucial for the actor, considering his past few movies haven't even worked well in theatres. The movie also stars Manju Pillai, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Bindu Panikkar and Johny Anthony. Malayalam Actress Assault Case: Pulsar Suni Claims Dileep Hired Him for INR 1.5 Crore, Says INR 80 Lakh Still Unpaid in Sting Video - WATCH.

Prince and Family has released in theatres on May 9, facing competition from Sarkeet and Padakkalam, which released a day earlier as well as Mohanlal's Thudarum which is still going strong in theatres despite in its third week. Some of the reviews are out and they are of the consensus that Prince and Family is decent watch with Dileep in his elements but gets a bit preachy for own good.

Critics' Consensus of 'Prince and Family'

Lensmen Reviews says, "At one point, Dilieep’s character is saying he is done being the thumbnail of clickbait news. The shift of this movie from being a very pleasant family movie with relatable conflicts to being a lecture against insensitive social media journalism feels very forceful, and Binto Stephen’s debut venture turns out to be a film that depends too much on relevance and less on craft."

Times Now says, "Prince and Family is a compelling family drama that mixes emotional depth with relatable moments. Dileep's performance, added with strong supporting roles and an interesting story line, makes it a noteworthy addition to Dileep's filmography."

Watch the Teaser of 'Prince and Family':

Asianet News says, "The film touches upon all the social media dominance happening in society today. Many current trends and dialogues make the movie even more refreshing. Fresh comedies have set off a fireworks of laughter in theatres. Along with humour, emotional scenes also fill the audience's eyes with tears. Sharis Muhammad's story strengthens the foundation of Prince. Be it Sagar Das's editing or Rena Divey's cinematography, the beauty of the village and town has been captured wonderfully. Jakes Bejoy's music has enhanced the charm of the film. Sagar Das's editing is also praiseworthy." Pavi Caretaker Movie Review: Dileep's Trademark Antics Undermine Vineeth Kumar's Romantic Dramedy.

Plot of 'Prince and Family'

The movie revolves around Prince, the eldest son in a well-reputed Christian family, who despite being responsible and well-liked and in his 40s, is unable to get a girl to marry. The movie revolves around his struggles to find the right bride and how his family supports his endeavours.

