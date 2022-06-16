Legendary Malayalam actor Edappal Ponnamkuzhi Veettil Parameswaran Sukumaran Nair, popularly known as Sukumaran, died on June 16, 1997. On his 25th death anniversary, his son, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared an emotional post on social media remembering his late father.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Remembers His Father Sukumaran

