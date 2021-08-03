Power star Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's yet-to-be-titled film PSPK Rana Movie's release date is finally out. Helmed by Saagar K Chandra and produced by Naga Vamsi, the South movie will release in theatres on January 12, 2022.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)