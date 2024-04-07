Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is keeping fans on the edge of their seats with every new update. The makers recently confirmed that the highly anticipated teaser for the Telugu language film will be dropped on Allu Arjun's birthday, which falls on April 8. Just a day before the teaser release, actor Brahmaji took to his social media to share a BTS glimpse, leaving fans excited. Brahmaji took the picture to his X (previously Twitter) handle and shared it. The photo featured Brahmaji, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuta Bharadwaj, Sukumar and Sunil. The picture is reportedly from a script-reading session. Pushpa – The Rule: Allu Arjun Shares Inside Look at Film Dubbing Session Ahead of Teaser Release (View Pic).

Check Out Brahmaji’s X Post Here:

