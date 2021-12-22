Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1, starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, has received impeccable response from the audience. The film’s Hindi version continues to shine at the box office. It has been five days since the film has been released and it continues its strong run. On the opening day, the film’s Hindi version had earned Rs 3.11 crore, whereas yesterday, it minted Rs 4.05 crore. The total collection of Pushpa (Hindi) stands at a total of Rs 20.14 crore.

Pushpa (Hindi) Box Office Collection Update

#Pushpa is all FIRE… Proves all calculations/estimations wrong… Day 5 higher than Day 1, 2, TERRIFIC HOLD… Mass circuits unstoppable… Shows increased at multiplexes… Fri 3.11 cr, Sat 3.55 cr, Sun 5.18 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 4.05 cr. Total: ₹ 20.14 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi pic.twitter.com/5nxIV8bcAF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)