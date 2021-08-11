'Daakko Daakko Meka' song promo from movie Pushpa The Rise is out. Sukumar directorial Pushpa starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil in lead in one of the most anticipated Telugu films of the year. The action thriller film will be released in two parts. The full song will be released on August 13.

Check Out the 'Daakko Daakko Meka' Song Promo from Pushpa Below:

