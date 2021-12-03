On December 3, the makers of Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise - Part 1 unveiled a teaser from the much-awaited film and its superb. While Allu Arjun surely steals the thunder in the clip, but did you notice Fahadh Faasil aka Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from the movie's glimpse? If not, watch the video at 00.15 seconds and you will see Faasil all bald surrounded by piles of money in a white shirt. FYI, Fahadh plays a baddie in the movie who is an IPS officer.

Fahadh Faasil From Pushpa Trailer Tease:

Still From Pushpa Trailer Tease

Watch Video:

