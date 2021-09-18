Puzhu that marks the directorial debut of Ratheena features superstar Mammootty in the lead. Mammukka is all set to star alongside Parvathy for the first time ever in a film backed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. In the first look poster, we see a tensed Mammootty holding a gun in his hand as he is sitting inside a car being on the driver's seat.

Mammootty’s First Look Poster From Puzhu

Presenting the First Look Poster of my upcoming movie @PuzhuMovie ! Directed By Ratheena & Produced By S George Shoot in Progress !#PuzhuFirstLook pic.twitter.com/7VEUVifGKv — Mammootty (@mammukka) September 18, 2021

