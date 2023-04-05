Meera Jasmine and Narain Ram who have worked together in films such as Achuvinte Amma, Ore Kadal and Minnaminnikoottam, are now all set to reunite once again. The two would be seen sharing screen space in M Padmakumar’s upcoming Malayalam film titled Queen Elizabeth. The makers have dropped the lead actress’ first look from the film. She is dressed in casual outfit and appears to be all relaxed as she leans against the couch. Thalapathy 67: Did Narain Really Say Thalapathy Vijay’s Film is Part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe? Here’s the Truth (Watch Video).

Meera Jasmine In Queen Elizabeth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M Padmakumar (@padmakumarmanghat)

Team Queen Elizabeth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meera Jasmine (@meerajasmine)

