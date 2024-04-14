Dhanush recently delighted his fans with an update on his upcoming film, Raayan, sparking excitement. He unveiled a new poster for the action thriller and disclosed the release date for the first single, heightening anticipation for the movie. Selvaraghavan in Raayan! Dhanush Shares His Brother’s First Look, Writes ‘Never Thought I’ll Direct You Someday’ (View Pic).

Dhanush's Shares Raayaan Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)