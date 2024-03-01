Rajinikanth, in the midst of filming his upcoming movie Vettaiyan, was recently spotted on an airplane. A video circulating online captures him boarding and flying in economy class. The viral video shows the megastar seated at a window, adjusting his AirPods. Fellow passengers were understandably surprised and thrilled to witness his down-to-earth demeanour. Many passengers also interacted with the superstar. He was seen travelling in IndiGo from Kadapa. Rajinikanth Gets Mobbed by Fans in Kerala, Thalaivar 170 Actor Accepts Red Rose From Open Roof of Car (Watch Video).

Thalaivar Flies Economy Class:

Rajnikanth's Viral Video:

Gosh. What a video. Blessed to witness the power in those eyes from such close proximity, although it's through the lens of a phone cam. Thalaivaaa. @rajinikanth I'll always seek your blessings. 🛐😘 Love you to the moon and back my man. pic.twitter.com/Yjzh4TjVu0 — Rana Ashish Mahesh (@RanaAshish25) February 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)