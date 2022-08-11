'Rocking Star' Yash took to social media and shared a series of clicks that see him celebrating Raksha Bandhan with his sister Nandini. In the pics, the sibling duo can be seen performing the ritual as Nandini ties rakhi on her bhai's wrist. Sight to cherish! Raksha Bandhan 2022: Farah Khan Shares Picture of Her Triplets Celebrating the Festival With Joy!

Yash With Sister Nandini:

Siblings - Brought together by destiny but bonded by lifetime of love and support. Here's wishing everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan 🤗 pic.twitter.com/qz8sQkYRsP — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) August 11, 2022

