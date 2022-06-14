Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are celebrating a decade of their togetherness. The couple is on an exotic holiday to ring their 10th wedding anniversary, which is today. Upasana shared a few stylish pictures from their vacay and wished her superstar hubby with a sweet note. RC is looking dapper in a formal avatar, whereas his ladylove is looking gorgeous in a wrap dress. The couple is setting pure vintage vibes in these pictures. Ram Charan and Wife Upasana Kamineni Twin in White Outfits During Their Romantic Getaway in Florence.

Ram Charan And Upasana Kamineni Konidela

