Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni's sister, Anushpala got married to her fiancé, Armaan Ebrahim. An elated bride took to Instagram and shared a few stills from her wedding and they are beautiful. While the bride and groom look like a perfect pair in the photos, it's celebrity couple Ram Charan and Upasana that also look stylish at the family wedding. Going by the clicks seems pastel tone was the theme.

Check Out The Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

