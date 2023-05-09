Vijay Deverakonda has fans across the country and many are celebrating his birthday in the most unique way. Well, on this special occasion, some of his fans donated blood at the Chiranjeevi Blood Bank and honoured him on his 34th birthday. Ram Charan not just wished Vijay but even thanked all his fans for this heartfelt gesture. Vijay Deverakonda Turns 34: VD12 Actress Sreeleela Pens the Sweetest Birthday Note for Her Co-Star!

Ram Charan’s Tweet Wishing Vijay Deverakonda

Happy Birthday @TheDeverakonda Really appreciate your fans who have donated blood at The Chiranjeevi Blood bank on this occasion. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 9, 2023

