RRR actor Ram Charan has wished his wife Upasana Konidela with an 'aww' message on her birthday today (July 20). Along with sharing a lovely picture of the duo, the superstar praised Upasana for helping others as well as family in need and so no gift is enough for her. Perfect, right?

Ram Charan Wishes Upasana Konidela:

.@upasanakonidela You have never stopped giving ur best to people in need and ur family!! No gift could ever be enough to thank you!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! 🥳❤️🎂 pic.twitter.com/3V9GlzulI1 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) July 20, 2021

