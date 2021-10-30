Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites will be held at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium and it will be done with full state honours as soon as his daughter arrives from the US. Thousands of fans have arrived at the stadium to pay their last respects to the Powerstar. Also, many celebs have arrived at the stadium to pay their last respects as well. Popular actors Rana Daggubati, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Yash, Prabhudeva were seen consoling the family members of Puneeth and paying their respects.

Rana Daggubati

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

Nandamuri Balakrishna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

Yash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

Prabhudeva

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)