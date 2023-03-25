Romancham will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on April 1. It is a Malayalam comedy horror film starring Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, Siju Sunny and Abin Bino in the lead roles.

View Romancham OTT Update:

Blockbuster Malayalam film #Romancham will be streaming from April 1 on HOTSTAR. pic.twitter.com/ZdOPrANcSE — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) March 25, 2023

