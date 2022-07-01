It's a good news, as Mammootty has wrapped up the shoot of his next Malayalam film Rorschach. The makers shared a picture on social media and announced that it's 'pack up'. In the photo, the superstar can be seen posing with his team as they wrapped up the shoot. Reportedly, the final schedule took place in Dubai. Rorschach: Mammootty Shares Glimpse of the First Look Photoshoot from the Suspense Drama (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

