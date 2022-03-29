RRR is roaring at the box office and is breaking records. Right from the visuals to the acting of the stars namely Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and more, is being appreciated by all. Now, amidst this, Jr NTR has penned a long thank you note for his co-stars, media, fans and others for showering love on him. The magnum opus is helmed by SS Rajamouli. RRR: Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s Action Drama Becomes India’s First Film To Release in Dolby Cinema.

Jr NTR:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)