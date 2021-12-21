SS Rajamouli’s RRR is making all the right kinds of noises. The film which stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn has been receiving love globally. Before the release of the film, a poster featuring the lead stars has also made it to a billboard on Times Square in NYC.

Take A Look At The Poster Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)