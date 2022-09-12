Saakini Daakini trailer starring Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas is out! The film is an official remake of South Korean action-comedy Midnight Runners. The almost 2 minute video highlights how the two female leads try to make a place in men's world by solving a kidnapping scenario. The movie revolves around important topics like egg donation and surrogacy. Have a look. Evaru Movie Review: Adivi Sesh and Regina Cassandra’s Thriller Gives a Fresh Spin to the Invisible Guest.

Watch Saakini Daakini Trailer:

