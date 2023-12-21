The conflict between Salaar and Dunki escalated on December 20 as the producers decided against screening the Telugu film at PVR and INOX properties in South India. Allegations surfaced that the theatre chain had assigned their single screens to Shah Rukh Khan's film in the north, contradicting their earlier promise to give equal importance to the Prabhas' film. Now, theatre exhibitor Manoj Desai supports Prabhas' decision to not cancel his film release in Hyderabad and Chennai theatres. Desai even said that he is very much annoyed about the condition that happened is getting bad. Dunki vs Salaar: Prabhas' Film Pulled From Release in PVR-Inox Chain After Shah Rukh Khan's Film Secures Full Screens - Reports.

Theatre Exhibitor Manoj Desai's Video Here:

Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy, Maratha Mandir #ManojDesai People are coming and asking about #Salaar but due to internal politics they are not allowed to open Bookings. Says what's happening is Totally Wrong. He promised to fight for #SalaarCeaseFire's Release and adds he's… pic.twitter.com/QdR9wRI63U — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) December 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)