Santhanam shared a video from his vacay in which he is seen petting a tiger. While sharing it on Twitter, the actor captioned it as ‘Idharku per than valai pidikratha’. Well, it didn’t go down well with the netizens. Some of them dropped comments on his posts asking him to be responsible and not encourage animal cruelty. Take a look at the video and the tweets below: Raveena Tandon Tweets ‘Tigress Katy Is Habituated to Coming Close to Vehicles’ After Tiger Reserve Launches Probe on Her Safari Video.

Santhanam’s Viral Video

'Irresponsible Behaviour'

What kind of irresponsible behaviour is this? Do you realise you are encouraging animal abuse? In which world is it okay to keep a wild animal like this and stun it to wake up? — Lavanya 🎙️🎥👩🏻‍💻 (@lav_narayanan) December 26, 2022

'Be Responsible'

Pls don’t encourage such places of animal cruelty!! Be responsible while travelling!! — B 🔱 (@bharathkumarsk) December 26, 2022

'Responsible Tourism'

More like tigerhate, sorry to say. Please take some time to understand what ‘responsible tourism‘ means so that you can enjoy your travels in a more responsible and sustainable manner. — Divya (She/Her) (@DivyaFru) December 26, 2022

Do You Agree?

