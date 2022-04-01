Popular senior Tollywood filmmaker Sarath is no more. As he passed away on April 1, 2022 due to cancer. The deceased had made an entry into the industry with the film Chadastapu Mogudu starring Suman and Bhanu Priya. May his soul RIP. RIP P Rema: Malayalam Actor Jagadeesh’s Wife Passes Away at 61.

