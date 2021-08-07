The makers of Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata have finally given an update with regards to the same. Well, as the superstar celebrates his birthday on August 9, 2021, a teaser or trailer from the actioner will be unveiled on the special day. The glimpse of the star will be out on his born day at 9.00 AM IST. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Makers of Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh’s Film To Make a Big Announcement on August 7 at THIS Time!

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Update:

