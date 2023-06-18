The official teaser of Satyabhama is finally out! Starring Kajal Aggarwal as the lead, the glimpse into her next project looks kickass. Helmed by Akhil Degala, the video sees the actress clad in a saree entering a police station and beating the goons locked up in the jail. She plays the role of a fearless cop in the movie. The makers released Satyabhama's teaser ahead of the actress' birthday on June 19. NBK108: Kajal Aggarwal Paired Opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in Anil Ravipudi’s Upcoming Film.

Watch Satyabhama Teaser:

