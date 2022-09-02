Thiruchitrambalam, starring Dhanush in the lead, had hit the theatres on August 18. The Mithran R Jawahar directorial featured Nithya Menen, Raashii Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles. Ace filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham took to Twitter and praised Thiruchitrambalam as ‘A Beautiful Movie’. He even showered praises on Nithya’s performance saying, her “character & superb performance seizes hearts.” Thiruchitrambalam Review: Netizens Hail Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna’s Performance in the Tamil Film!

Shankar Shanmugham On Thiruchitrambalam

#Thiruchitrambalam.A Beautiful movie❤️The beauty is in lovely moments that follow the painful ones.@MenenNithya ‘s character & superb performance seizes hearts,the writing by @MithranRJawahar as well.#DNA at their best as usual. Love to @offBharathiraja @prakashraaj & whole team — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) September 1, 2022

