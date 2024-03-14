Kamal Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), announced on March 14 that the title of their new project, which brings together Shruti Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, will be out at 6 PM today. Along with it, the makers also shared a special poster hinting that the collaboration is a song. It looks like we will see Lokesh and Shruti in a music video! Excited? Shruti Haasan Joins Lokesh Kanagaraj for Raaj Kamal Films International Project.

