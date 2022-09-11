SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) 2022 is happening in Bengaluru. The event is happening across two days and covers four movie industries down South - Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. On September 10, the winners for Telugu and Kannada are announced. SIIMA 2022 Nominations: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa; Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali; Dhanush’s Karnan Lead and More – Check Out Full Movies List!

Check the Winners Below (List Being Updated):

Best Film (Telugu)

Special Appreciation Award

#Kannadiga - A period drama film that wins it across the board - acting, direction, music, story, and cinematography. It has won the Special Appreciation Award, presented to the producers - #OmkaarMovies#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/A9GTbzJgU7 — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada)

When Late #PuneethRajkumar ascended to heaven, the Kannada film industry lost one of its most valuable stars.#SIIMA is humbled to present him with the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) award for Yuvarathnaa. We thank the Yuvarathnaa team for accepting it on his behalf. pic.twitter.com/mA9OxLwTUL — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu)

He's done it again! For the second time in a row, @alluarjun has bagged the award for the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu) and this time it is for his stellar performance in Pushpa - The Rise! Hearty congratulations!#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/vQSuzPLZLS — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Critics (Telugu)

The super funny and talented @NaveenPolishety has won the Best Actor in a Leading Role - Critics (Telugu) Award for his memorable performance in Jathi Ratnalu.#SIIMA2022 pic.twitter.com/U69Vaqn7lr — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India

ABSOLUTELY NO SURPRISES HERE. @RanveerOfficial leaves a mark wherever he goes. Words can never do justice to his unmatchable energy, outstanding dance skills, and incredible acting! We are happy to felicitate him with the Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India Award!#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/QJXXOtdqgX — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Kannada)

Many, many congratulations to @AshikaRanganath for winning the Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role - Popular Category (Kannada) for the movie Madhagaja.#SIIMA2022 pic.twitter.com/7nAUvdumvz — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics (Kannada)

. @amrutha_iyengar was outstanding in the movie Badava Rascal, and she has fittingly bagged the Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics (Kannada) for the same. Congratulations!#SIIMA2022 pic.twitter.com/fkBgZxBIxl — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Telugu)

She delivered a stellar performance in Most Eligible Bachelor. She totally deserves to win the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role (Telugu). She is none other than @hegdepooja ! Congratulations!#SIIMA2022 pic.twitter.com/12RZESp8Qf — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Actor in a Negative Role (Kannada)

A phenomenal performance like @UrsPramodShetty in Hero can never be missed. He has won the SIIMA Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role (Kannada). Congratulations!#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/ZFqhGF5Wve — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Actor in Comedy Role (Kannada)

Every time he was on screen in Pogaru, he made us laugh a lot. His comic timing is simply perfect! @IamChikkanna is the winner of the Best Actor in Comedy Role (Kannada) Award for Pogaru.#SIIMA2022 pic.twitter.com/bjghUOEK5Z — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Sensation of Kannada Cinema 2021

@Dhananjayaka , words are falling short - Such is the entertainment you provide every single time. You are indeed the Sensation of Kannada Cinema 2021! Congratulations on the award#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/fnSk47zxWz — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Director (Kannada)

Talent never goes unrecognized and @TharunSudhir has proven it with his blockbuster movie Roberrt. He has won the Best Director (Kannada) Award for it! Congratulations!#SIIMA2022 pic.twitter.com/1QduBmPa2g — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Director (Telugu)

Congratulations to @aryasukku for winning the Award for Best Director (Telugu) for his outstanding movie, Pushpa - The Rise!#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/ZIMkQGyIem — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Actor in a Comedy Role (Telugu)

#Sudarshan has won the Best Actor in a Comedy Role for the (Telugu) Award for the movie Ek Mini Katha. Thank you for making us laugh so much!#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/Ta5hchCecx — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Debutant Producer

@KRG_Studios has bagged the SIIMA Award for Best Debutant Producer for the movie Rathnan Prapancha!#SIIMA2022 pic.twitter.com/2UxIIs1wcT — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Kannada)

You have done it, @its_me_aarohi ! Your performance in Drishya 2 has won you the Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Kannada). Well-deserved! pic.twitter.com/RDJSXg01zJ — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Debutant Producer Award (Telugu)

Congratulations and felicitations to @SatishVegesna (SV2 Entertainment) for winning the Best Debutant Producer Award (Telugu) at SIIMA for the movie Naandhi.#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/5qJeijCNXx — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Actor in a Supporting Role Award (Telugu)

.@OG_Jagadeesh is the winner of the Best Actor in a Supporting Role Award (Telugu) for the movie Pushpa - The Rise. The applause must not stop!#SIIMA2022 pic.twitter.com/ZW7v1jBwhH — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award (Telugu)

After enthralling the audience in the movie Krack, @varusarath5 has won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award (Telugu) for the same!#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/eczzHwm5gB — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Kannada)

There it is! @pramodactor1 has won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Kannada) Award for his memorable role in Rathnan Prapancha! Congratulations!#SIIMA pic.twitter.com/K85cBmSGPm — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Most Promising Newcomer (Female)

.@sreeleela14 acting skills have blown us away multiple times since her debut. And, we see a bright future in the film industry ahead for her. She has won the Most Promising Newcomer (Female) Award!#SIIMA2022 pic.twitter.com/ELuav8ioIp — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Music Director (Telugu)

The Award for the Best Music Director (Telugu) is not a surprise at all! It goes to rockstar @ThisIsDSP for the memorable music he gave in the movie Pushpa - The Rise pic.twitter.com/Kz5xs3lAXD — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Debutant Actress (Telugu)

Now, that's the right way to start! @IamKrithiShetty is the winner of the Best Debutant Actress (Telugu) Award for the movie Uppena. pic.twitter.com/2IBFF9UfT0 — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Youth Icon South (Female)

The exquisite @hegdepooja has inspired many of us with her outstanding acting skills over the years, and we are proud to present her with the Youth Icon South (Female) Award today.#SIIMA2022 pic.twitter.com/HV8Luo4iAd — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Debutant Actor (Kannada)

.@dr_bhushana , your entry into the film industry was a blockbuster. Congratulations on winning the Best Debutant Actor (Kannada) Award for your excellent performance in Ikkat.#SIIMA2022 pic.twitter.com/lzsi1Emxlk — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Debutant Actress (Kannada)

#SharanyaShetty has officially arrived! She has won the Award for Best Debutant Actress (Kannada) for her role in 1980. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/YeCBE3mreB — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Debutant Director Award (Telugu)

@BuchiBabuSana directorial debut, Uppena, was a massive hit! And, he has won the Best Debutant Director Award (Telugu) for it. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/e3HiYI4Hx0 — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Most Promising Newcomer (Male)

He came, he acted his heart out, and he won us over. That is why @tejasajja123 has won the award for the Most Promising Newcomer (Male)!#SIIMA2022 pic.twitter.com/5Hsh9y3nRy — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Youth Icon South (Male) Award

@TheDeverakonda is not just a star, he is a vibe, he is an ICON. We are very pleased to present the Youth Icon South (Male) Award to him today pic.twitter.com/3ZojP8Bs5k — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Debutant Director (Kannada)

Special Jury Award for Production Design

Noted Production Designers #Ramakrishna and #Monika have won the Special Jury Award for Production Design for Pushpa - The Rise, Thalaivi, and Uppena. Congratulations to both of you!#SIIMA2022 pic.twitter.com/PEsQh4z0TS — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Music Director (Kannada)

The music in Roberrt was simply magnificent. Don't you agree? That is why @ArjunJanyaMusic has won the Best Music Director (Kannada) Award for it! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/DGz2md0LA9 — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Playback Singer - Female (Telugu)

@geethasinger singing really makes our hearts dance in joy! She has won the award for Best Playback Singer - Female (Telugu) for the song Jai Balayya from the movie Akhanda. Congratulations!! pic.twitter.com/yuyomT95HN — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Playback Singer - Female (Kannada)

Sojugada Soojumallige.. What an electrifying song! Congratulations, @Chaithra_Achar_ , for winning the Award for Best Playback Singer - Female (Kannada) for this unforgettable song from Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana. pic.twitter.com/BvfYauBZOZ — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Playback Singer - Male (Kannada)

Best Playback Singer - Male (Telugu)

Heartiest congratulations to sensational @Ram_Miriyala for winning the Award for Best Playback Singer - Male (Telugu) for the song Chitti in the movie Jathi Ratnalu. pic.twitter.com/w0T2LCxHon — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Cinematographer (Kannada)

Best Cinematographer (Telugu)

Best Lyric Writer (Telugu)

Some songs touch the heart. Srivalli from Pushpa - The Rise is one of them. The incredible @boselyricist has rightly won the award for Best Lyric Writer (Telugu) for the same! Thank you for giving us such a masterpiece! pic.twitter.com/4IGUfxO9V6 — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Best Lyric Writer (Kannada)

The wait is over! @vasukivaibhav has been bestowed with the coveted Best Lyric Writer (Kannada) Award for the song Nee Parichaya in the movie Ninna Sanihake. pic.twitter.com/oj7VKutVKa — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)