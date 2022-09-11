SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) 2022 is happening in Bengaluru. The event is happening across two days and covers four movie industries down South - Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. On September 10, the winners for Telugu and Kannada are announced. SIIMA 2022 Nominations: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa; Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali; Dhanush’s Karnan Lead and More – Check Out Full Movies List!

Check the Winners Below (List Being Updated):

Best Film (Telugu)

Special Appreciation Award

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu)

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Critics (Telugu)

Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Kannada)

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics (Kannada)

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Telugu)

Best Actor in a Negative Role (Kannada)

Best Actor in Comedy Role (Kannada)

Sensation of Kannada Cinema 2021

Best Director (Kannada)

Best Director (Telugu)

Best Actor in a Comedy Role (Telugu)

Best Debutant Producer

Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Kannada)

Best Debutant Producer Award (Telugu)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role Award (Telugu)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award (Telugu)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Kannada)

Most Promising Newcomer (Female)

Best Music Director (Telugu)

Best Debutant Actress (Telugu)

Youth Icon South (Female)

Best Debutant Actor (Kannada)

Best Debutant Actress (Kannada)

Best Debutant Director Award (Telugu)

Most Promising Newcomer (Male)

Youth Icon South (Male) Award

Best Debutant Director (Kannada)

Special Jury Award for Production Design

Best Music Director (Kannada)

Best Playback Singer - Female (Telugu)

Best Playback Singer - Female (Kannada)

Best Playback Singer - Male (Kannada)

Best Playback Singer - Male (Telugu)

Best Cinematographer (Kannada)

Best Cinematographer (Telugu)

Best Lyric Writer (Telugu)

Best Lyric Writer (Kannada)

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)