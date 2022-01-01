Sivakarthikeyan has announced key details of his upcoming film that is tentatively titled as SK20. On the occasion of New Year 2022, the actor shared a glimpse of the project and promised that it would be a fun-filled entertainer. SK20 is written and helmed by Anudeep KV, who is popularly known for directing Pittagoda and Jathi Ratnalu. Thaman S has been roped in to compose the film’s music.

SK20 Announcement

