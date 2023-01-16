Malayalam film producer Swargachitra Appachan has reportedly filed a case against veteran film writer SN Swamy and three others in a fraud case. The former alleged that the CBI 5 writer took Rs 3 crore from him and cheated by promising to arrange Rs 50 crore. A complaint against SN Swamy has been registered by Kozhikode Kasaba Police. CBI 5 – The Brain Review: Mammootty as Officer Sethurama Iyer Impresses the Critics in This Thriller by K Madhu.

Swargachitra Appachan Files Case Against SN Swamy

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)