Sreenath Bhasi has found himself in hot water after he got angry and dropped an F-bomb during an interview with a female journo. While social media is divided over if the actor, who was promoting his recent release Chattambi, is right in reacting that way over what they see as a 'silly question, a new video of the actor has now left many scandalised. In the undated video, Bhasi is seen talking rudely to RJ Vivek during an FM interview and using abusive slurs to express his annoyance. Sreenath Bhasi's Video Goes Viral Where He Gets Angry in an Interview and Drops F-Bomb; Police Complaint Filed Against Chattambi Actor (Watch Video).

Sreenath Bhasi’s interview with RJ Vivek. Very distasteful to say the least. 👎👎#SreenathBhasi #Sreenadh pic.twitter.com/sbnLl3wk6q — Mollywood Exclusive (@Mollywoodfilms) September 23, 2022

Do you agree or Not 🤷🏻‍♂️? I am sure I don't #SreenathBhasi #18+ #malayalam pic.twitter.com/tJgZaMcPq9 — Vigal NJ (@njvigal) September 23, 2022

Such a disrespectful behaviour from Sreenath Bhasi.!!!#SreenathBhasi pic.twitter.com/Zt393ULS7O — Rolin Jacob (@rolin_jacob) September 23, 2022

It's ok to express your lack of interest to the anchor as long as u r not insulting / harassing them personally.But the language used in the interview with RJ Vivek was very very ill-mannered & uncivil to say the least.#SreenathBhasi pic.twitter.com/lWfuqQIwIa — Roadside Ambanis (@RoadsideAmbanis) September 23, 2022

