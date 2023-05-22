Actor Silambarasan TR's next film will be produced by actor Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamaal Films International (RKFI) is all set to begin. Recently, Silambarasan TR shared the information. The film will be directed by Desingh Periyasamy. STR 48 Announcement: Silambarasan TR's Next Film Announced Under Kamal Haasan's Banner; To Be Directed by Desingh Periyasamy (Watch Teaser Video).

