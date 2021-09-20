The trailer of Sunny starring Malayalam actor Jayasurya is out! The video shows us the storyline of the film which sees the lead as a musician going through an emotional crisis. Helmed by Ranjith Sankar, the Amazon Prime Video movie has Jayasurya as a lonely man whose sudden interaction with complete strangers helps him rekindle hope in life.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)