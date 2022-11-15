Veteran actor Krishna passed away at the age of 79 after previously being rushed to the hospital after suffering from a cardiac arrest. His health was previously stable but he still remained in the ICU to be monitored and unfortunately passed away. To mourn his demise, the Telugu film industry will be observing a holiday tomorrow. Mahesh Babu’s Father, Superstar Krishna, Dies at 79.

Telugu Film Industry will observe a Holiday Tomorrow. All Shootings stand cancelled. #SuperStarKrishna pic.twitter.com/OJ1yvQqJiA — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) November 15, 2022

