Mahesh Babu’s father, veteran actor Krishna, breathed his last on November 15. His demise has left everyone in the industry shocked. Chiranjeevi, Allari Naresh, Gopichandh Malineni and many other celebs have expressed grief over the death of the legendary actor. Mahesh Babu’s Father, Superstar Krishna, Dies at 79.

Radikaa Sarathkumar

Deeply saddened on the passing of #KrishnaGaru a man who made a great mark as a #SuperStarKrishna . May his soul #RIPKrishnaGaru . My condolences to @urstrulyMahesh and family in these trying times🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/SZKWLoaHYF — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 15, 2022

Sharwanand

Om Shanti SuperStar Krishna Garu 🙏🏼 My deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh Garu and the entire family! — Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) November 15, 2022

Allari Naresh

A legend like no other, Krishna Garu taught us what the aura of “Superstar” truly means. My father was one of his biggest fans. No words to express the immense loss we all feel right now. My prayers are with @urstrulyMahesh sir, his entire family and fans 🙏. — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) November 15, 2022

Gopichandh Malineni

Devastated on hearing the news of our Super Star Krishna Garu's Demise.. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 Telugu Cinema lost a LEGEND 💔 My Deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh garu, family, fans and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/W6KKdtoQfH — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) November 15, 2022

Chiranjeevi

Nikhil Siddhartha

This is Heart Breaking. Our SUPERSTAR KRISHNA Garu is no more. Legend 🙏🏽 Icon and Inspiration for Generations …. We will all Miss You sir . Praying for strength to the family @ManjulaOfficial , @urstrulyMahesh sir. May god be with you in this Testing time. pic.twitter.com/gm9OlQQYsL — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) November 15, 2022

MS Raju

Cannot believe this...my deepest condolences to the entire family..may your soul rest in peace sir🙏🙏🙏@ItsActorNaresh @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/KsJhtgRcvA — MS Raju (@MSRajuOfficial) November 14, 2022

