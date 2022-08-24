The shooting of Suriya 42, the tentative title of Suriya Sivakumar’s upcoming film, has commenced. The actor shared a picture with director Siva and mentioned, “Shoot begins..! Need all your blessings..!!” Suriya 42 Update: Suriya Sivakumar’s Movie with Director Siva to Be Pan-Indian Film; Motion Poster to Be Released Next Week – Reports.

