The moment all Suriya fans have been waiting for is finally here! As the makers of Suriya 42 have dropped an update about the film and it'll surely leave fans excited. Case in point, the title announcement of Suriya and Disha Patani's movie will be unveiled on April 16 at 9.05 AM IST. The makers also dropped an intriguing poster along with the big announcement. Suriya 42 is helmed by Siva. Suriya 42: Makers To Share Update on Suriya – Siruthai Siva’s Upcoming Film Today at This Time!

Suriya 42 Update:

Warrior enters across the showers of glory and trumpets of Thunderstorms! Get ready to welcome #Suriya42 Title Announcement on April 16, at 9.05 a.m. 🎉 A Mighty Valiant Saga In 10 Languages 🔥@Suriya_offl @DishPatani @directorsiva @StudioGreen2 @kegvraja @UV_Creations pic.twitter.com/Hfa7uErXAK — Studio Green (@StudioGreen2) April 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)